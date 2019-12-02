Jogscotland award for the Anster Allsorts

An Anstruther running group is leading the way in getting people off the couch and pulling on their trainers.

The Anster Allsorts Jogscotland group was set up in 2012 by George Finlay with eight runners heading along on the first night.

That number has now risen to nearly 50 and, in recognition of the club’s growth, it was shortlisted for the Jogscotland Group of the Year award at the recent scottishathletics and Jogscotland awards dinner.

The nomination was an achievement in itself, but the group was delighted to be named the winner in its category.

The award was presented by GB paralympian Jo Butterfield with 11 Allsorts present in Glasgow at the dinner representing the group.

There are around 500 Jogscotland groups around the country with the Allsorts catering for those in the East Neuk.

Founder George Finlay said: “In addition to our jogging sessions this year the group established Walksorts, a walking group that enables non runners, returners, and injured joggers to keep active.

“The group reward achievement at all levels with the monthly Bertie Bassett challenge, offering prizes for the most improved.

“We take running seriously but the emphasis is on the friendships made, with everyone sharing a cuppa after their run/walk.

“The group also runs initiatives like a book swap between members and also supports numerous charities, donating £1175 in 2019 to 16 different charities which our members have run for.

“Two charity 5Ks were also organised by the Allsorts this year raising a further £1255. The group also supports the local Foodbank.”

Anster Allsorts took part in Jogscotland’s ‘I’m here’ pledge this year in conjunction with SAMH encouraging mental health awareness and wellbeing.

The Allsorts and Walksorts meet on Tuesday evenings at 6.30 pm at Waid Community Sports Hall.

Anybody interested in joining the group should contact georgefindlay123@btinternet.com