Jonny Adam in contention for fourth British GT title after Brands Hatch victory

Kirkcaldy's Jonny Adam has put himself in contention for a fourth British GT title after taking a superb victory in Sunday's two-hour race at Brands Hatch.

Alongside TF Sport co-driver Graham Davidson, the Aston Martin duo will travel to next month's Donington Decider just six points behind championship leaders, Barwell Lamborghini pair Adam Balon and Phil Keen, but with the caveat of a 20 second Pitstop Success Penalty.

Jonny Adam (right) collects his trophy alongside TF Sport co-driver Graham Davidson.

While it was Adam who ultimately took the chequered flag to secure a record 16th British GT3 and overall win, Davidson was the architect of the victory.

Much of the hard work was completed during the opening sequence of corners, with the fourth-place starter snatching third from Sam De Haan (#69 Barwell Lamborghini) by holding the outside line around Paddock Hill Bend and pulling clear on the exit.

He remained on the outside to take second spot at Druids by driving around Shaun Balfe’s McLaren, which had already slipped from first to second when Ollie Wilkinson pulled clear on the run to Paddock Hill.

Wilkinson edged away at the front, only for the Optimum driver to spin shortly before the 20-minute mark, handing Davidson the lead.

His rapid progress through traffic would prove crucial, with the Aston seeming to make better work of the GT4 pack than his pursuers.

Indeed, Davidson would receive the Blancpain Driver of the Weekend award for his efforts during the opening hour.

Adam therefore began his stint in a strong position, with the TF Aston’s advantage climbing to five seconds shortly after the driver changes had concluded.

It did not drop below this mark for the remainder of the race, as Adam mirrored Davidson's smooth progress through traffic on his way to victory.

On his official Facebook page, Adam posted: "So good being back on the top step with Graham Davidson Racing who drove a mega stint in our TF Sport Vantage GT3.

"Big thanks to the team for their efforts all weekend. Donington Decider is going to be a good one!"