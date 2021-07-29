Jonny Adam pulls out of 24-hour marathon after catching Covid-19
Kirkcaldy Racing driver Jonny Adam is out of this weekend’s 24 Hours of Spa after catching coronavirus.
The 36-year-old race ace confirmed the news on his Instagram page, meaning he will be unable to participate in the annual event which takes place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium.
In his post he wished his team mates well in his absence.
He wrote: “Unfortunately, I won’t be joining @garage_59 this weekend for the @totalenergies24hoursofspa after testing positive for COVID.
"As you can imagine, I’m hugely disappointed to be missing the race, but I have every confidence in @marvinkirchhoefer who will take my spot in the #188 alongside @skier33, @chrisgoodwindrive and @ceastwood28.
"Wishing the whole team good luck as they compete for Pro, Pro-Am and Silver honours.
"Go get ‘em boys!”