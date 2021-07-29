Jonny Adam pulls out of 24-hour marathon after catching Covid-19

Kirkcaldy racing driver Jonny Adam

The 36-year-old race ace confirmed the news on his Instagram page, meaning he will be unable to participate in the annual event which takes place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium.

In his post he wished his team mates well in his absence.

He wrote: “Unfortunately, I won’t be joining @garage_59 this weekend for the @totalenergies24hoursofspa after testing positive for COVID.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As you can imagine, I’m hugely disappointed to be missing the race, but I have every confidence in @marvinkirchhoefer who will take my spot in the #188 alongside @skier33, @chrisgoodwindrive and @ceastwood28.

"Wishing the whole team good luck as they compete for Pro, Pro-Am and Silver honours.