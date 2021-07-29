Jonny Adam pulls out of 24-hour marathon after catching Covid-19

Kirkcaldy Racing driver Jonny Adam is out of this weekend’s 24 Hours of Spa after catching coronavirus.

By Paul McCabe
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:17 pm
Kirkcaldy racing driver Jonny Adam

The 36-year-old race ace confirmed the news on his Instagram page, meaning he will be unable to participate in the annual event which takes place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium.

In his post he wished his team mates well in his absence.

He wrote: “Unfortunately, I won’t be joining @garage_59 this weekend for the @totalenergies24hoursofspa after testing positive for COVID.

"As you can imagine, I’m hugely disappointed to be missing the race, but I have every confidence in @marvinkirchhoefer who will take my spot in the #188 alongside @skier33, @chrisgoodwindrive and @ceastwood28.

"Wishing the whole team good luck as they compete for Pro, Pro-Am and Silver honours.

"Go get ‘em boys!”