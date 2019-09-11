Jonny Adam ready for ‘Donington Decider’

Kirkcaldy’s Jonny Adam heads into the 2019 British GT championship ‘Donington Decider’ this Sunday seeking to overcome the odds and secure a record-breaking fourth GT3 title.

Currently sitting second in the standings along with driving partner and fellow Scotsman Graham Davidson in the TF Sport team, the former Le Mans winner will need to overturn a six point deficit to the current leaders at the top of the table to do so.

He said his season so far has been “up and down, and up again!”

“Our two victories are the major highlights,” he said, “and we’ve had a few sore ones including a big disappointment at Silverstone, but the great thing is we are in the hunt with all to play for this weekend.

Adam says his win at Donington has been the highlight of his BGT season – so far.

“It was the first win for the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in British GT,” he said.

“That’s something I also achieved with the older model back in 2012, so on a personal level it was satisfying to repeat that milestone.”

Heading into the weekend Adam says it’s going to be a tough race to win.

“There’s no getting away from the fact it will be difficult to win the race with 20 seconds extra in the pits due to our success penalty from the previous round.

“But hey, I’ve been here before and things have fallen in place. We really will just get our heads down and treat it as another race

“We’ll race hard, go for the best result we can and see what the outcome will be.

“It’s been a pretty good year up to this final race, but we’ll definitely need everything to click and also a little bit of luck on Sunday.”