Jonny Knox leads the Haddies home

A dozen Anster Haddies raced at Kingsbarns for the annual charity trail race with the first home Jonny Knox in an unknown time.

Follwoing were Jaz Hood 29.15, Fiona Cruickshanks 29.19, Lizzie Knox 29.43, Gary Ovenstone 29.51, Lynne Herd 31.41, Debz Hay 33.10, Alice Hall, Pamela Cruickshanks and Tracy Knox all 35.51 and Jacqui Mcdonald 39.04.

Saturday morning is parkrun time and at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy, Oscar Burgess ran a PB over the 5k course in 27.50 followed closely by mum Tracy in 28.12.

Over at St Andrews Bill Simpson ran 23.16 and Robyn Mcdonald 30.09 and along at Lochore Meadows Innes Knight ran 21.41.

Sunday was a busy day for the Haddies who were on their travels.

Starting at the Cowdenbeath 5k, Jas Baillie ran and was first V50 in a time of 21.15.

The Glencoe Marathon saw George Findlay and Lynne Herd taking on this tough trail race on the West Highland Way route.

Mike Reilly was first Haddie home in a time of 4hrs 21 minutes finishing 11th overall.

George Findlay and Lynne Herd crossed the line together in 6hrs 15 minutes.

Across the water on the Isle of Tiree, seven hardy Haddies took part in the island’s 35 mile ultra race.

A day of wet and windy weather followed the runners on the run around the coast of the Island Jaz Hood and Debz Hay ran 6hrs 8 minutes, Karli Hay 6.35, Alice Hall and Pamela Cruickshanks 7.19 and husband and wife Allan and Jacqui Galloway 8.40.