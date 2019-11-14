Jordan Buesa targets regular ice with Fife Flyers after receiving GB U20 call-up

Jordan Buesa says the onus is on him to get more ice time at Fife Flyers after receiving his most recent call-up for the Great Britain U20s.

The 19-year-old forward from Troon has been named in the 22-man squad for the IIHF World Championship taking place in Lithuania in January.

He will be the sole Flyer at the tournament – Reece Cochrane has also been selected but left the Kirkcaldy club in the summer in order to seek more ice time in the National League with Sheffield Steeldogs.

Buesa, however, has decided to stick it out in the Elite League and, after a stand-out performance in the defeat to Dundee Stars on Sunday, hopes he is edging closer to becoming a regular in the Flyers line-up.

“There’s not many under 23s playing regularly in the league so it’s a quite hard task, but I’m up for the challenge,” he told the Press.

“I feel like I’m good enough to play and it’s all down to my work ethic.

“If I’m working hard in training that’s what gets me game time.

“I’ve had two years in Braehead and this is my second season in Fife so I feel like I’ve picked up the experience of playing under different coaches and systems.

“My mental side of it is there, and I feel like the physical side is coming too.

“I’m doing the best I can to get myself prepared for the weekend’s games by training hard every week, building up towards the weekend and giving it my all when I get that time on the ice.

“There’s big guys out there and the league is really fast and skilled, but I feel like I can cope now – and I’ll hopefully start putting goals in soon too.”

Buesa stated that he is happy in Fife, adding that he receives plenty guidance and encouragement from coaches Todd Dutiaume and Jeff Hutchins.

“They’ve been helping me and just telling what I need to do what they expect of me,” he said. “So it’s just about delivering that to them and showing them what I can do.

“I had a niggling ankle problem at the start of the year, so that held me back a bit with my fitness but I feel now that I’m getting into good shape and that I should be playing more.

“It’s all in my own hands just to prove to Todd and Jeff that I can compete at this level and just to keep working hard every day and play really well in the games.”

Buesa’s drive and energy has also made him a popular figure among the Fife support, and for the teenager, the feeling is mutual.

“I love the fans here,” he said.

“You can definitely hear them through the games and they’re so supportive and loyal.

“When the team has played bad they got onto us, but if anything that just gets us more up for it.

“The fans have been great with me personally so I can’t complain.

“They’re the best fans in the league, that’s for sure.”

Buesa will miss a handful of Flyers games while on GB duty, with training camps preceding the tournament which runs from January 6 to 12, but he is delighted to receive the call-up.

“It’s a really proud moment for me to get picked for my fourth consecutive year on the U20s,” he aid.

“It’s always a well run tournament and it’s always good to catch up with the boys you play against, and be part of a team together.

“It’s a different environment being with boys your own age, compared to men, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“We’ve had two bronze medals, and been relegated once, but this is virtually the same team that won a gold two years ago at under 18s, so we’re hopefully going there to win.

“I feel we should be pushing to get as high up in the groups as we can and I think we’ve definitely got a good enough team to do it this year and I hope to contribute as much as I can.

“The way I’m playing at this high level I feel I can be a major contributor at that level.”