Jordan Dignan preparing for another big season

Jordan Dignan is getting ready for another big season

Dignan, a motor mechanic at the family business, the Toll Auto Services in Methil. enjoyed a fairly successful season in the prostock basics last year.

He’ll race in the prostocks next season and is currently working on his new car, bought recently from Jason McAlpine.

“I sold my prostock basic to Martin Joy, well it was my dad’s car really,” said Dignan.

"We had swapped cars just after the season had finished so Martin now has his car.

"I thought about a stock rod but decided in the end that I would probably be better in the prostock where contact is allowed.”

Reflecting on the season gone, Dignan highlighted the Sunday of the stock rod world finals at the Racewall where he won his first race as a meet to remember.

“I won my first ever race and, while I was absolutely delighted, I got a row cos I didn’t smile when I got my photograph taken,” he joked.

"So, at the next meeting I had to win again, which I did in heat two, and this time smiled for the photographers.

"In my next race I had a family reunion with my dad.

"I saw a gap and dived inside but the gap disappeared and we both ended up out of the race.

"I ended up fifth in the track points so in the end I was really pleased with my years racing.”