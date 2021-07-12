Joy and despair in Skeggy for Gordon Moodie

In the formula II category, world champion Gordon Moodie Windygates, started off by winning the champions’ challenge where the world champions in the formula Is, IIs and saloons each do five laps in their cars. At the end Moodie had the lowest time to beat Tom Harris.

Moodie didn’t have the best of qualifying sessions but was to start the UK championship trophy race from row five. He made a good start and immediately moved into third spot only for the race to be stopped. Again, he made an excellent start when the race restarted, forcing his way ahead of those ahead only for one of the cars spin and, after bouncing off the fence, Moodie was caught up and crashed out.