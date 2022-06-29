Junior athletes make their mark at aquathlon

An East Fife Triathlon Club member in action from the Lochore Aquathlon

The Lochore Aquathlon was this year was part of the British Triathlon Youth and Junior super series.

The strong fields across all races, with competitors from England and Ireland too, were treated to perfect weather conditions.

East Fife Triathlon Juniors continued as they have done all year and raced strongly.

With this being an IRC qualifier race, and with a few athletes from East Fife already qualified or in contention, there was a lot at stake.

There were two heats, followed with an A&B final.

All races were a 300m swim and 1300m run. For the A final and the IRC qualifier, the first seven from each heat qualified and then the best five fastest times.

With Tristar two and three racing against each other and 13 girls from England also racing, nothing could be held back in the heats.

In the girls heats Zara Kidd, Juliette Kidd, Zara Kidd and Imogen Jarrett were all in the top 10, with Jarrett being the only Tristar two to make the top 10.

Fearne Jarrett, Freya Edie, Rose Olusanya, Lottie Niven swam and ran extremely well too in a strong field, qualifying for the B final. In the boys heat, Cillian Sweeney finished 10th in the T2 category, qualifying for the B final.

Next up were the youngest of the EFT juniors, the Tristar 1 girls and boys.

Strong racing saw podium finishes for Eva Stuart and Eddie Niven who both finished second, and top 10 finishes for everyone else.

In the Tristars T2/3 A final, Zara Kidd finished fourth, Juliette Kidd sixth and Isla Kidd 11th in the T3 category.

In the Tristar 2 category Imogen Jarrett finished second. In the B final Fearne Jarrett finished third, Freya Edie fifth, Rose Olusanya seventh and Lottie Niven eighth in the T2 girls category. In the Tristar 2 boys B Final Cillian Sweeney finished second to round off a great days racing for all the East Fife junior triathletes.