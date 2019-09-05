Justin Timberlake drives into the Dunhill

Pop idol Justin Timberlake is the latest big name to sign up for this year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The 'Cry Me a River' star was confirmed as being one of the amateurs for the European Tour competition which is played over St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

As well as being a regular tour event for professionals, the tournament is famous for its pro-am which runs alongside it.

Also confirmed for this year's pro-am are Ronan Keating, Brian McFadden, Greg Kinnear, Dave Farrell, Huey Lewis and Mike Rutherford, plus sporting greats like footballers Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit, Jamie Redknapp and Vinnie Jones, cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Shane Warne, Olympic rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave and former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The amateurs will be playing in the same field as star golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington, Tyrrell Hatton, Ernie Els, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer, Ross Fisher, Matt Wallace, Luke Donald and defending champion Lucas Bjerregaard.

Timberlake will partner Englishman Justin Rose at the event which is held from September 26-29.

Former World No 1 Rose has fond memories at the Alfred Dunhill Links, having finished runner-up in 2007. The 2013 U.S. Open Champion and 2016 Olympic gold medallist looks to continue a solid 2019, following a win at the Farmers Insurance Open and a third place finish at the US Open at Pebble Beach.



Justin Timberlake, a ten-time Grammy award-winning musician and four-time Emmy award-winning actor, has sold more than 32 million albums and 56 million singles, making him one of the most popular artists on the planet. He has been named twice by Time magazine as one the 100 most influential people in the world.