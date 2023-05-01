Karate: Leven ace Anna Smith notches another two gold medals

Leven karate ace Anna Smith (Pictures: Contributed)

Anna Smith, 10, took home gold in the individual and team disciplines at the recent Peter Lee North East Open Championships.

This accolade only adds to the success she had had with her club, Cowdenbeath Martial Arts, so far in 2023.

Smith was crowned British title holder at her under 35kg weight range earlier this year, alongside being named Scottish champion too.

Anna and proud father Billy

“The last six months has been phenomenal,” proud father Billy said of Anna’s latest gold-winning triumph. “I couldn’t be more proud of what she is doing.

“The turning point for her was at the Scottish event around five months ago, she has just flown since then and not looked back. She went on to win the British too and won really well. It was 3-0 in the semi-final and 7-1 in the final.

It surprised us all because she is the height of nothing and a she doesn’t look like the type – but she has really taken to it and went down south to the Peter Lee event and won that too. She joined a Glasgow-based team and helped them win gold too.

Cowdenbeath MA is a fighting club and it takes a lot for a young person to get into that environment but her transformation has been amazing – she used to not get on the mat, now she is the one who wants to stand up in front of hundreds of people.

"She just goes about her business and does her training to the best of her ability, and she always gives 100 per cent. The club she is at really invests in their students and it is like a big family and I think she is benefited from that.

"We’ve been across the country so she can continue sparring and improving. The Fife area doesn’t have too many students at her age group so it can hard to find opponents but we have managed to do pretty well so far.

