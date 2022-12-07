Kart star Lewis claims top three spot for the season

Lewis Kirkaldy receives his trophy from Jessica Hawkins.

Lewis has been competing in the Bambino New Era Super One Kart Championship – and has ended the season by adding to his already extensive trophy collection.

He travelled down to Silverstone – the home of the British Grand Prix – at the weekend to pick up his trophy for coming third over what proved to be a highly-competitive season.

The season started at Rowrah in Cumbria, and then moved on to0 GlanY Gors in Wales, Clay Pigeon in Dorset, Fulbeck in Lincoln, Whilton Mill in Northampton, and Shenington in Midlands, with two rounds at each venue. Lewis’ luck was not always with him as due to engine regulation changes and lack of supplies, had to use a lesser powered engine for much of the season.

However, he won the second round at Rowrah and had many consistent finishes to end the season in third place overall.

The prizegiving was held at The Wing, the new pit complex at Silverstone Grand Prix circuit, and was attended by friends and families of most of the competing drivers. The trophies were presented by Aston Martin brand Ambassador Jessica Hawkins, who competes in the Woman series, driving single-seater cars. She also did some stunt driving in the latest Bond Movie.