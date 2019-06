There was more keen competition on the fairways and greens at Lundin.

In the ladies mixed open, Keith Stuart and Jan Stuart took top honours on 58.5 from L Colston and D Robertson (60.5) and C Bury and J Bury (62).

The scratch (gross) scores were F Stoddard and G Laing (67); A Bremner and M Bremner 74;

S McPeake and C Bridges (78)

In the magic two competition, Elinor Hay and Brian Hay were amongst the winners.

Pictured are Keith Stuart, Jan Stuart, Linda Mould Captain, Elinor Hay and Brian Hay.