Keith Mitchell can't wait to return to the home of golf

Mitchell, along with Wyndham Clark, secured their spots in The 150th Open after qualifying through the RBC Canadian Open at the weekend.

The RBC Canadian Open, which was won by Rory McIlroy, was the seventh event in The Open qualifying series.

The series gives golfers around the world opportunities to book their place for the historic occasion at St Andrews from July 10-17.

Keith Mitchell and Wyndham Clark qualified for The 150th Open at St Andrews through the RBC Canadian Open. Pic by The R&A

Mitchell and Clark finished in a tie for seventh place on a ten-under-par total of 270 along with the already exempt Chris Kirk.

For Mitchell it’s a chance to return to the home of golf, a place he’s certainly familiar with.

He said: “There are no words to describe how cool it is a hit your first tee shot at The Open, to hear that announcement and how they do it.

"I think I am more nervous on that tee than any other tee in golf when they announce my name. The style of golf is so different than over here and it is great to get kind of a fresh look at the game.

“My sister went to school in St Andrews and my dad is a member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

"I have been very fortunate to have been going over there from a young age and be able to experience the traditions and always dream about The Open.