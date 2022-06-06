Kingdom athletes in top form at Miller Meet

Annabel Simpson produced one of the performances of the evening, running a personal best of 9.05.

This took over 20 seconds off her previous best, place first woman ahead of European junior c ross c ountry champion Megan Keith and place seventh on the UK rankings for 2022 behind the likes of Olympians Amy-Eloise Markovc and Revee Walcott-Nolan.

Simpson, who has already run personal bests from 5000m to half marathon and clocked two Commonwealth Games qualifying times over 5000m this year, is now aiming for another 5000m race in Finland this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife AC member Annabel Simpson. Stock pic by Scott Louden

Reiss Marshall took the Scottish U17 title in a personal best of 8.34. His time was over 20 seconds faster than his previous best and places him fifth on the Scottish U17 all time rankings. In the same race Andrew Thomson ran 8.48.

There were also personal bests over 3000m for Owen Miller in 8.19.04, Lewis Rodgers in 8.42 and Derek Rae in 8.50.

In the 800m, Connor Brown ran a personal best, with the T37 athlete clocking 2.24 to go straight to the top of the UK rankings for 2022.

There were also good runs for Ben Sandilands in 1.55.24, Holly Ovens in 2.14.33 and Sarah Coutts 2.14.48