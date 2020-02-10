Kingdom athletes make their mark at indoor champs

It was a successful few days for Fife AC’s juniors at the Scottish Schools Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, with a handful of athletes winning medals, making finals and running personal bests.

Aislynn Crichton became Scottish Schools O16 girls 300m champion, impressively winning her heat, semi and final on her way to securing the gold medal.

Representing Inverkeithing High School, she ran 41.75 in her heat, 41.56 in her semi final and a personal best of 40.81 in her final.

Her winning time was even more impressive considering it was her sixth race in two days, having also placed 5th in the O16 girls 200m final in 26.44 the previous day.

Isla Thoms secured a fantastic silver medal in the U16 girls 1500m final.

Representing Bell Baxter High School, Isla ran 4.39.70 to place second behind Katie Johnston of Edinburgh AC, take an impressive 10 seconds off her 1500m personal best and move to first on the UK U15 1500m rankings for 2020.

It was a busy championship for Ben Sandilands, who made the finals of both the O16 boys 800m and 1500m.

Representing Balwearie High School, Ben placed second in the 800m B final in 2.04.21 and seventh in the 1500m final in 4.11.86.

Struan Bennett ran well to make the U16 boys 1500m final.

Representing Kinross High School, Struan ran 4.29.26 to place ninth after running 4.25.86 to place fourth in his race heat.

Further Fife AC results were as follows:

Katie Sandilands (Balwearie High School) – U16 girls 1500m fifth in heat in 5.06.21

Peter Scott (Balwearie High School) – O16 boys 400m second in heat in 53.88 and fourth in semi in 52.17

Holly Ovens (Balwearie High School) – U16 girls 200m third in heat in 27.89 and sixth in semi in 28.41; U16 girls 300m second in heat in 44.25 and second in semi in 44.61.

Fife AC’s women excelled at the Lindsays Scottish Masters Cross Country Championships in Johnstone, battling Storm Ciara to return home with no fewer than four individual medals.

Heather Anderson won the women’s race overall, finishing first V40 in 25.35.

She had to work hard throughout the race to hold off hill running specialist Angela Mudge of Carnethy, eventually beating her by just one second in a thrilling finish.

“The winds were strong and in certain points, running into it was really tough, but I enjoyed it,’ said Heather following her run.

“I am late to racing, I only started in the last couple of years really, and am more used to hill running.

“This is me really making a start in terms of cross country but having been on the hills I was well aware of the challenge that Angela would present.”

There were also impressive medal winning runs from Mary Western, who was second V55.

Fellow Fife AC runner Innes Bracegirdle, was second V60, and Margaret Martin was third V60.

Also running for the Kingdom club were Michaela Maclean, who was ninth V40, Karen Campbell, who was 14th V55, Wilma Gillespie, who was fourth V60, and Jocelyn Scott, who was sixth V65.