Davy Nelson lost semi-final (Pic Vera Cloe Zebrowska/Brand Photography)

Kirkcaldy club man Nelson came out of the corner quickly at the first bell to keep his opponent on the back foot, forcing Swaney to back pedal and landing good shots.

But midway through the round the Gala boxer re-assessed, started to find his distance and landed good counter punches of his own.

Both boxers traded blows but it was the Gala man who probably won round one.

The second round was virtually a rerun of the first, each man having success in the exchanges although it appeared Nelson shaded it.

Into the third and final round and both boxers were going to have to finish strongly to impress the judges.

The pace was a little slower as both fighters tired, with Nelson’s high fitness levels apparently giving him a slight advantage as the two big men gave it their all right to the final bell.

But it turned out that it was the Galashiels boxer who finished the fight with the better scoring punches.

A National Elite Championship semi-final is always going to be a hard, close fight which it certainly was and only a couple of punches won each round for the respective fighters.