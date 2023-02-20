"Faris’s dedication has got him the three titles recently.

Faris Tanahill (left) pictured after beating Alfie Murray (also pictured)

Tanahill, 14, of Buckhaven, cruised to victory in Sunday’s Boxing Scotland Golden Gloves National Championship light welterweight Open Junior 63kg category clash against Brechin Boxing Club’s Alfie Murray, comfortably winning all three rounds at Ravenscraig Sports Facility in Motherwell.

This came hard on the heels of the teenager’s recent successes in the Eastern District Open Championships in Tullibody and the Boxing Scotland Development C Championship, also at Ravenscraig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Faris came to us from another Fife club where he had won the same amount of fights that he’d lost,” Kingdom secretary George Forrester told the Fife Free Press.

"He came to us because he felt his full potential wasn’t getting shown and since then he’s had five fights and won them all.

"Faris is a very hard worker in the gym. He very rarely misses any of the training sessions. He is really dedicated, which pays off.

“He was excellent in Sunday’s final, he won it quite easily and was basically better than the other guy in all departments, combinations, counter punches, coming forward and his defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Faris is particularly good at an angled counter punch.

"Nobody at the fight thought: ‘Oh it’s close’ or whatever. And at the end of each round you knew every judge would go for him, they would have to be really bad not to.”

Although the major fights for Tanahill in 2023 have now passed, he still has many exciting challenges ahead between now and the end of the season.

"There may be some club shows coming up that we’re hoping to get him on,” Forrester added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And there will be a GB Three Nations event – featuring Scotland, England and Wales – this summer. Faris will be hoping to be picked to make his Scotland debut and we are very hopeful he will be.

"Faris’s dedication has got him the three titles recently.