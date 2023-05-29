Molly MacDonald after completing half marathon in Edinburgh

The Kirkcaldy club’s Keane, Scotland’s longest serving and most successful national coach, was in charge of the squad of 13 boxers, nine male and four female, and the five-man coaching team.

Team Scotland competed against boxers from England and Wales over the two days, ultimately coming home with an impressive tally of four gold and four silver medals.

Also at the weekend’s championships was Kingdom delegate, International Boxing Association (IBA) star rated referee and judge Paul Susans, who was selected by

Davy Nelson after finishing Edinburgh Marathon

Boxing Scotland to officiate at the tournament.

Paul is a well-respected member of the boxing fraternity and an experienced referee and judge who has travelled around the globe with Boxing Scotland, officiating at many top international tournaments.

Meanwhile, in a major blow for him, Kingdom Eastern District and Scottish Golden Glove Junior Champion Faris Tanahill has unfortunately had to pull out of the selection process to represent Scotland at this weekend’s Great Britain Junior and Youth Three Nations Championships which is taking place at Ravenscraig Sports Facility in Motherwell.

Tanahill’s withdrawal has arisen as a result of an ongoing medical issue which

Mike Keane took charge of squad in Rotherham

he hopes should be sorted in the coming weeks, meaning that ‘The Champ’ is likely to be back boxing soon.

Other Kingdom members have been keeping active though, with boxer Davy Nelson combining his boxing training and roadwork routine to help improve his marathon times.

He took part in the Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday, finishing in a time of 3hrs 38mins 35secs, an accomplishment which is no mean feat for a big cruiserweight.

Also running on Sunday in the half marathon was the Kingdom Boxing Club’s Molly MacDonald, who finished in another fantastic time of 1hr 48mins 49secs.

Paul Susans officiated at tournament (Pic Vera Cloe Zebrowska)

