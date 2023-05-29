News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Kingdom Boxing Club: Quartet from Kirkcaldy club make their mark over productive weekend

Kingdom Boxing Club head coach and Boxing Scotland joint national coach Mike Keane was at the GB Elite Three Nations Championships in Rotherham’s Magna Science and Adventure Centre last weekend.
By George Forrester
Published 29th May 2023, 12:18 BST- 2 min read
Molly MacDonald after completing half marathon in EdinburghMolly MacDonald after completing half marathon in Edinburgh
Molly MacDonald after completing half marathon in Edinburgh

The Kirkcaldy club’s Keane, Scotland’s longest serving and most successful national coach, was in charge of the squad of 13 boxers, nine male and four female, and the five-man coaching team.

Team Scotland competed against boxers from England and Wales over the two days, ultimately coming home with an impressive tally of four gold and four silver medals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also at the weekend’s championships was Kingdom delegate, International Boxing Association (IBA) star rated referee and judge Paul Susans, who was selected by

Davy Nelson after finishing Edinburgh MarathonDavy Nelson after finishing Edinburgh Marathon
Davy Nelson after finishing Edinburgh Marathon
Most Popular

Boxing Scotland to officiate at the tournament.

Paul is a well-respected member of the boxing fraternity and an experienced referee and judge who has travelled around the globe with Boxing Scotland, officiating at many top international tournaments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in a major blow for him, Kingdom Eastern District and Scottish Golden Glove Junior Champion Faris Tanahill has unfortunately had to pull out of the selection process to represent Scotland at this weekend’s Great Britain Junior and Youth Three Nations Championships which is taking place at Ravenscraig Sports Facility in Motherwell.

Tanahill’s withdrawal has arisen as a result of an ongoing medical issue which

Mike Keane took charge of squad in RotherhamMike Keane took charge of squad in Rotherham
Mike Keane took charge of squad in Rotherham

he hopes should be sorted in the coming weeks, meaning that ‘The Champ’ is likely to be back boxing soon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other Kingdom members have been keeping active though, with boxer Davy Nelson combining his boxing training and roadwork routine to help improve his marathon times.

He took part in the Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday, finishing in a time of 3hrs 38mins 35secs, an accomplishment which is no mean feat for a big cruiserweight.

Also running on Sunday in the half marathon was the Kingdom Boxing Club’s Molly MacDonald, who finished in another fantastic time of 1hr 48mins 49secs.

Paul Susans officiated at tournament (Pic Vera Cloe Zebrowska)Paul Susans officiated at tournament (Pic Vera Cloe Zebrowska)
Paul Susans officiated at tournament (Pic Vera Cloe Zebrowska)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both members said that there was a brilliant atmosphere at the event which was a fun experience overall. Everyone at the club congratulates the pair and looks forward to seeing them back at training.

Related topics:RotherhamKirkcaldy