George Forrester presents the three Irish brothers with Kingdom Boxing Club T-shirts ​

The visiting boys were with their father and coach Gavin - who is originally from Fife - and their mother while on holiday in Scotland visiting relatives.

During their trip to this country, brothers Tom, Josh and Matt Kilpatrick were looking for a good training session and hard spar and they decided that Kingdom Boxing Club would be their first choice.

And they duly had three good rounds each against Kingdom junior and schoolboy boxers Joe Paton, Mikey Foyand Robbie Doig, which proved to be a great training session and experience for all the young lads.

Kingdom Boxing Club secretary George Forrester – who was delighted to present the three Irish brothers with Kingdom T-shirts as mementos of their visit to his home club – told the Fife Free Press that it had been a pleasure to welcome the brothers along with their coach and parents to the club during what was a successful visit.

Forrester said that he thanked them for the medals they gave to the Kingdom lads at the end of their spars, hoping that this would be the first of many which the young boxers receive in their continuing boxing journey.

The three Kingdom boys are currently preparing for the Boxing Scotland Development Championships next month along with another 12 novice boxers, a number up from last year.

With a potential 15 entries for these championships, if achieved this would be a new record for the Kirkcaldy club, which currently has its highest number of boxers since its inception 35 years ago.

A total of 25 fighters are registered just now for the new season which is a reflection on the club’s fine recent record and the success of its fighters.

The club will be a busy place between now and the end of the year.