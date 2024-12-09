Kingdom come up with the goods at their latest boxing show

Kingdom fighters who participated in an enthralling evening of action (Submitted pic)

A sell-out crowd savoured last Friday night’s 13-fight Kingdom Boxing Club show at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park.

George Forrester of Kirkcaldy-based Kingdom BC summed up the success of the evening by saying: “In over 25 years of coaching, refereeing and judging at hundreds of boxing shows all over the UK, this was one of - if not the best – club shows I have ever attended.

“From the venue, to the organising and running of the show and the actual boxing, it was a fantastic night.”

Proceedings opened with a junior female exhibition bout between Kingdom’s Scottish development champion Kayley Cathie and Eme-Leigh Duncan of Falkirk Phoenix BC.

The host club’s newest boxer Kane Watts, 2022 England Boxing National Schoolboy champion and current National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs (NABGC) junior champion, beat Danny Lee of District Youth BC from Washington Tyne and Wear , an English National finalist.

Other highlights included a rematch of the Boxing Scotland youth final in which Kingdom’s Scottish champion Jake Berchtenbreiter beat Tomos Gwynne of Bravehearts ABC, Dumfries and Galloway.

In a local heavyweight derby, Kingdom’s John McLaren defeated Linktown Boxing Club’s Damian Turcza.

And top of the bill was home boxer Jimmy McLaren, Gallatown born and bred, who beat Connor Jolly from Bravehearts ABC.

McLaren came out firing on all cylinders, catching his opponent with a perfectly timed left hook which knocked his opponent to the canvas and forced an eight count.

At the restart, McLaren landed another two great shots, knocking Jolly back onto the ropes, with the referee stopping the fight with a TKO round one win for the Kingdom boxer.

Results (Kingdom boxers first) were: Kayley Cathie v Eme-Leigh Duncan (Falkirk Phoenix BC), exhibition; Malachi Allan won in R3 v Charlie Kay (Craigmillar BC); Kane Watts won unanimous v Danny Lee (Washington Tyne); Mikey Foy lost in R3 to Cameron Mccall (Beath BC); John Fraser won in split decision v Joe Meechan (Coppola Boxing Gym); DJ Cathie lost unanimous BF v Joyce-Davis (Lochend BC); Craig Meechan won unanimous v Michael Stewart (Inspire BC); J Berchtenbreiter won unanimous v Tomos Gwynne (Bravehearts ABC); Michael Lafferty won unanimous v Ritchie Webster (Cathedral BC); Connor Crombie lost injury R3 v Joseph Chambers (Edinburgh Uni BC); John McLaren won unanimous v Damian Turcza (Linktown BC); James Fish won unanimous v Jordan Hunter (Craigmillar BC); James McLaren won TKO 1 v Connor Jolly (Bravehearts ABC).

Scottish Development champion Daryl Gray, who was scheduled to box but injured his hand and had to be withdrawn from the show, won Kingdom Boxer of the Year Award.

Other prizes awarded on a fantastic night of amateur boxing were: Kingdom Boxer of the Night – James Fish; Best Bout of the Night – Craig Meechan v Michael Stewart Inspire BC (Glenrothes); Best Sch/Jnr/Yth Boxer of the Night – Kane Watts.