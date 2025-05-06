Kingdom Kangaroos Aussie rules team's fitting tribute to former player Ross McGhie

Samuel Wood makes a tackle

Fife’s only Australian Rules Football team playing in the Scottish league, the Kingdom Kangaroos, recently staged the Ross McGhie Cup match in memory of ex-Roos player and leadership group member who died last year aged 25, just hours after competing in a match.

After a stirring rendition of the Last Post and players from Roos and opponents Glasgow Giants locking arms for a minute's silence at Carleton Park in Glenrothes, Kangaroos proved the more ruthless in the contest.

Roos shrugged off an inaccurate opening term to surge away from a hard-working Giants after quarter time, ultimately triumphing 13.24 (102) to 4.15 (39) to claim the cup.

It was a 63-point win that at the time lifted the Kingdom side to top spot on the Scottish Australian Rules Football League ladder after the season's opening round of matches. Returning for his first game for the Roos in two years, Cameron Goodall was immense.

Stuart Henderson attacks for Kingdom Kangaroos (Pics by Steven Mackay)

The veteran wound back the clock, inspiring the hosts with four goals as the dominant player on the pitch to be named as the inaugural Ross McGhie medallist.

But he had an impressive support cast, with winners all across the pitch for an evenly balanced Roos side that finished with nine overall goalkickers.

Reece Hancock, in his first game as captain, took a hit in the second term as the Giants were pressing, but valiantly played on to be a dynamic force off half back.

Max 'The Hoff' Werbeloff was busy on debut and snapped an inspiring goal in the second quarter as the Roos kicked five majors to one for the term to seize the ascendancy.

Cameron Goodall celebrates after one of his four goals

Jordan Richardson played his best game since joining the Roos last year, and Kobi Meldrum was at times unstoppable, fending off multiple opponents as a huge physical presence.

A late goal from Jason Piggott, who was flooded by team-mates to celebrate, capped off an emotional and joyous game for the hosts.

The Roos followed up this victory by playing part two of their home season opening double header against Glasgow Sharks at Glenrothes last Saturday. Sadly for the home team, this one saw Kangaroos defeated to lose top spot, with the score being Glasgow Sharks 21.26 (152) Kingdom Kangaroos 2.4 (16).