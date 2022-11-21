Kingdom pair both triumph at Sparta Boxing Academy

Jimmy McLaren was victorious in Bo'ness

Middleweight McLaren took on Spartan Mark Thompson in a re-match of their previous encounter six months earlier at Sparta's last home show, offering the Kingdom man a chance of retribution as he narrowly lost on a split decision on that occasion.

The Kingdom man soon landed a short, sharp right hook from close range which forced his opponent to stagger backwards with unsteady legs, the referee immediately giving the Sparta boxer a standing eight count and deeming him unable to continue.

So McLaren had a technical knock-out TKO win after just one minute four seconds of round one.

Light-middleweight Gray then boxed in the penultimate bout of the night against home boxer Kamil Brojak, with Gray planning to outbox his opponent and keep him on the back foot with continued attack.

But the Sparta man didn't make it easy, coming back when he could during the three fast paced rounds which tested both boxers’ fitness.

However, the Kingdom boxer had his hand raised at the end, winning by unanimous decision on all judges’ scorecards.

This bout also won the Fight of the Night Award decided by officials from Boxing Scotland's Eastern District.