Kingdom race is popular again with the Haddies

The Strathkinness/Belbocraigs race in the Fife AC summer series is always popular with the Anster Haddies.

The first of the Haddies to finish was Thomas Knox who was third in his age category and finished with a course PB of 27:16.

CJ McPhail was third female overall finishing in a course PB time of 30:21.

George Findlay and Chloe Herd both finished first in their age categories with times of 33:04 and 39:49 respectively.

There were course PBs for Mike Reilly (28:52), Eck Anderson (29:45), Jaz Hay (34:59) and Lynne Herd (35:08).

The other Haddies taking part were Eric Anderson (31:51), Yvonne Dehn (34:19), Bill Simpson (35:20) Pamela Cruickshanks (35:55), Debz Hay (39:49), Jackie Galloway (43:34), Tracy Chalmers (43:41) and Hannah Allum (45:02).

Glen Lyon Ultra is a good bit further than the Strahkinness race - measuring a hilly 31.5 miles.

Two Haddie ladies ended up second in their age categories - Sharon Brown completed the race in 5:26:26 and Debz Hay clocked a course PB of 5:46:22.

There were some first places at Parkruns this weekend too. Innes Knight and Bill Simpson were both first in their age categories at Loch Leven and Lochore Meadows Parkruns.

Meanwhile, Down Under at Highlands Parkrun in Melbourne, Duncan Hall was first overall.

Training this week is on Wednesday from 6.30pm.

Meet at Waid Sports Centre.