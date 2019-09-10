Kinghorn Komets are streaking to success

Kinghorn Komets started offering netball sessions to adults looking to get back into fitness whilst having a bit of fun – and they have gone from strength to strength.

Beginning with low numbers at Kinghorn Community Centre in February 2017 – well short of the 14 required for a game – the club worked hard to get its name out there, by attending local wellbeing events, advertising round local business, and creating a Facebook page.

It affiliated with (Netball Scotland’s) Bounce Back to Netball (BBN) in November 2017, with 10 members initially signing up, and this opened the door to meet other like-minded netball clubs, resulting in the playing of friendlies throughout the year.

Growth continued throughout 2018, and the Komets were lucky enough to be shortlisted for the BBN club of the year.

By November 2018 the Komets had won their very first tournament and trophy.

Committee member Kay Dickson said: “2019 has seen fantastic growth and great achievements.

“We now have circa 30 BBN affiliated members, from Kinghorn, and other towns in Fife, have been awarded the Bronze Thistle Mark from Netball Scotland.

“We also received lottery funding for club kit, and won many more events, however our greatest achievement to date was being able to have two teams take part in the Netball Scotland Summer Nights Social League and beat 13 other teams from East and Central Scotland to take first and third places.

“It’s something we are immensely proud of and delighted for our beloved Kinghorn.”

She added: “We continue to have lots of exciting things planned for 2019, and are always on the lookout for new members to join us.”

The team train on Sunday evenings at Kinghorn Community Centre, from 6.30-8pm, and welcomes all men and women aged 18 and over to take part.

For more details, have a look at the Facebook page BBN Kinghorn Komets NC), or e-mail the club at BBNkinghorn@hotmail.com.