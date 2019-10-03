Kinross ace Calum Hill planning to build on Dunhill top 30

Calum Hill is hoping the sun continues to shine down on his fledgling European Tour campaign when he tees off at the Open de España.

With his card for next season already won, the Kinross golfer has been getting some early experience of what’s to come at that level, playing at this week’s Euro Tour event in Spain on the back of the Alfred Dunhill.

Hill again impressed on the main tour last week, in contention to win the competition across the first three days before only falling back on Sunday.

The 24-year-old said: “I did ok after a horrible start (on Sunday) and wanted to get back to even par through nine.

“I managed to do it through 10 but then had a bit of a rubbish finish again.

“Hopefully Spain will be positive and I’m looking forward to it being nice and warm!”

While Calum was finishing inside the top 30 at the Dunhill, Drumoig’s Connor Syme was taking steps towards securing his European Tour card at the Hopps Open De Provence in France.

Connor finished in a tie for 13th place which managed to help him stay inside the Challenge Tour’s top 15 at 12th place.

This weekend Connor plays in Morocco.