Some of the Kinross volleyball youngsters preparing for the Scottish Open Tournament

With the local indoor volleyball season complete, the Kinross club has moved outdoors to the grass behind the Loch Leven Community Campus on Sunday afternoons from 4 to 5.30 pm. These free Pop up and Play sessions are open to all ages, just turn up and play.

Last Sunday was the fourth consecutive Sunday that the outdoor sessions have taken place with no rain although there was a strong crosscourt wind.

The Kinross club is using the outdoor sessions to prepare for this summer's Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament on Perth's North Inch over the last weekend of May.

Already there are 64 teams entered to the annual volleyball fest which started in 1985.

This weekend is the closing date for entries at the standard price with late entries facing a surcharge.

There is every likelihood that there will be around 100 teams converging on Perth for the popular annual event.

Many of the tournament's "regulars" will be attending including teams from Belgium, the Faroe Islands, a group from Canada plus a number of Fife teams.

The tournament is also well supported by local teams.

It will once again have seven divisions of competition: Men's 1, 2 & 3, Mixed 1, 2 & 3 and Women's 1.