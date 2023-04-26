News you can trust since 1871
Kinross volleyball sessions to prepare for Scottish Open

Kinross Volleyball Club has moved outdoors for the summer and it's free for people to take part in.

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Some of the Kinross volleyball youngsters preparing for the Scottish Open TournamentSome of the Kinross volleyball youngsters preparing for the Scottish Open Tournament
With the local indoor volleyball season complete, the Kinross club has moved outdoors to the grass behind the Loch Leven Community Campus on Sunday afternoons from 4 to 5.30 pm. These free Pop up and Play sessions are open to all ages, just turn up and play.

Last Sunday was the fourth consecutive Sunday that the outdoor sessions have taken place with no rain although there was a strong crosscourt wind.

The Kinross club is using the outdoor sessions to prepare for this summer's Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament on Perth's North Inch over the last weekend of May.

Already there are 64 teams entered to the annual volleyball fest which started in 1985.

Most Popular

This weekend is the closing date for entries at the standard price with late entries facing a surcharge.

There is every likelihood that there will be around 100 teams converging on Perth for the popular annual event.

Many of the tournament's "regulars" will be attending including teams from Belgium, the Faroe Islands, a group from Canada plus a number of Fife teams.

The tournament is also well supported by local teams.

It will once again have seven divisions of competition: Men's 1, 2 & 3, Mixed 1, 2 & 3 and Women's 1.

The small local organising committee brings much welcome revenue to the town with upwards of 800 competitors staying, eating and socialising over the weekend of the competition.

