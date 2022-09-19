Kirkcaldy ace Michael Bethune lands Scottish stock car crown

Michael Bethune on his way to winning Scottish title

The draw for the race was a public one with Cowdenbeath’s Stewart Paterson landing pole position.

But he found that Bethune was to start right behind him with Stuart Wedderburn on row five in front of David Dignan (Methilhill).

The defending champion David Philp Jnr was to start on row eight.

Whilst Paterson led the field away, by the next lap Bethune was through into the lead with Wedderburn out after a two car shunt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once the race restarted Bethune began to ease away from James Gray and whilst the latter never gave up, it was Bethune who went on to win the title.

In the Formula IIs the drivers were racing for their Turner trophy and it developed into an exciting race.

There was also glory for a Fife driver in this class as Windygates’ Gordon Moodie, who started from the very back of the grid, made a good start and was running just ahead of Chris Burgoyne in the early stages.

This duo began to work their way through the field with Moodie going into the lead during the closing stages and through to win the final but by a small margin.

Eck Cunningham (Buckhaven) had an interesting meeting, being spun out in the opening heat and then again being sent spinning when in the lead within sight of the finish line in heat two.

The final was quieter, with Cunningham ending as the runner-up.

On a thrilling evening of racing, the weather was dry, the track was fast and as a result there were some close and exciting contests over all the four formula in action.

Hopefully there will be similar conditions for the drivers this weekend as Cowdenbeath again stages an eagerly-anticipated meeting which is likely to entertain the crowds.

The date is this Saturday, September 24, when the BriSCA Formula IIs will return to the Racewall scene along with the exciting ORCi Ministox competitors.