Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Awards: how to nominate for 2023 honours

Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council is coin tind down to hosting its 14th annual awards in Spring.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event takes place at Fife College in Kirkcaldy on Thursday, March 7.

The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes, and the awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.

Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council awards (Pic: Paul Cranston)

Categories cover juniors, youths and seniors, both teams and individuals, as well as disability sport plus an award to recognise the coach of the year and celebrate the achievements of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the performance of their club’s members.

The awards made a successful return last year following a pandemic-enforced break. Nominations are open until January 12, 2024 before the judging panel then meets to create shortlists for each categories with the winners not revealed until the big night in the atrium of the St Brycedale campus - the event’s home since its launch in 2008.

How to enter:

Full details of all the categories are online at https://www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/ - and they are now open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can nominate coaches, players, volunteers and administrators who all play their part in sustaining a remarkable network of clubs across the district.