Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards: a brilliant showcase and real pride in being honoured
The town’s junior teams from under-10s up to Scottish National League, who all play out of Fife Ice Arena, have figured prominently every single year. In 2022, Kirkcaldy Kestrels were named team of the year, while defenceman Brodie Kay was a runner-up to ice skater Niamh Hay in the junior sports person category, and Steven Wishart was shortlisted in the coach of the year category.
And that recognition has been hugely appreciated among the players, coaches and volunteers who run the club’s network of teams.
Former Fife Flyers’ player Daryl Venters, who chairs Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club, said: “It runs deep within the club. The awards are a huge event, and to be recognised among so many great sports teams and competitors is fantastic. It gives you a real sense of pride. It is a big moment. The awards are fantastic for the district and showcase the brilliant talent locally.”
The countdown to the 2023 sports swards is now underway with nominations open across all categories within appeal to clubs and supporters to put forward the names they think are worthy of recognition.
The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes. The awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it. Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.
Categories cover juniors, youths and seniors, both teams and individuals, as well as disability sport plus an award to recognise the coach of the year and celebrate the achievements of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the performance of their club’s members. Full details online at https://www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/
The awards - which cover achievements in 2023 - are now into their 14th year after last year’s hugely successful return following a pandemic-enforced break. Nominations are open until January 12, 2024 with the winners not revealed until the big night in the atrium of the St Brycedale campus - the event’s home since its launch in 2008.