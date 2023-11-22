Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards: a brilliant showcase and real pride in being honoured

When it comes to recognition at Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council annual awards, few can match ice hockey for awards and nominations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The town’s junior teams from under-10s up to Scottish National League, who all play out of Fife Ice Arena, have figured prominently every single year. In 2022, Kirkcaldy Kestrels were named team of the year, while defenceman Brodie Kay was a runner-up to ice skater Niamh Hay in the junior sports person category, and Steven Wishart was shortlisted in the coach of the year category.

And that recognition has been hugely appreciated among the players, coaches and volunteers who run the club’s network of teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Fife Flyers’ player Daryl Venters, who chairs Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club, said: “It runs deep within the club. The awards are a huge event, and to be recognised among so many great sports teams and competitors is fantastic. It gives you a real sense of pride. It is a big moment. The awards are fantastic for the district and showcase the brilliant talent locally.”

Kirkcaldy Kestrels' Scottish National League title was recognised at the 2022 sports awards (Pic: Derek Young)

The countdown to the 2023 sports swards is now underway with nominations open across all categories within appeal to clubs and supporters to put forward the names they think are worthy of recognition.

The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes. The awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it. Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.

Categories cover juniors, youths and seniors, both teams and individuals, as well as disability sport plus an award to recognise the coach of the year and celebrate the achievements of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the performance of their club’s members. Full details online at https://www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad