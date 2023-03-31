Junior/Youth Team winners Flyers Trampoline Club

A fantastic year for Taylor – who also landed the Youth award but wasn’t in attendance at the Fife College ceremony – saw her ranked second in 100m and 200m breaststroke in Scotland, sixth in the 100m in Britain and seventh in the 200m, as well as qualifying for the British Age Group Championships where she was fourth in the 100m breaststroke when narrowly missing bronze.

Giving his thoughts on Taylor’s exploits as part of a wonderful return for the awards night, sports council vice chairman George MacDonald - who hosted the event’s 13th staging in front of 180 people - told the Fife Free Press: “It was fantastic. The pool of talent that is right under our eyes is incredible and we don’t see it unless we have these awards.

"In a great year, Erin only missed out on a British bronze medal by 0.05 seconds and broke eight top 10 Scottish female age group short course records.”

Kirkcaldy Kestrels won the Senior Team prize (Awards night pics by Paul Cranston)

The start of the evening had seen guests listen to an inspirational speech by Kirkcaldy-born disability swimming legend Paul Noble MBE, a winner of 15 Paralympic medals at five Games between 1984 and 2000, including four golds.

After a delicious buffet, the awards presentations then started.

In addition to swimmer Taylor’s awards, winners in notable categories were:

Team – winner Kirkcaldy Kestrels, who won their Scottish National League and qualified for the end of season play-offs; runners-up Kingdom Boxing Club and Fife Steel Basketball Club.

Lynn Simpson (left) gets Coach prize

Senior – winner Gordon Moodie, a motorsport star who in 2022 won the Irish Open, European Championship, BriSCA Nationals, BriSCA Supreme title, LoveF2s People’s Trophy and BriSCA Challenge Trophy; runners-up ironman Nicholas Russell of Glenrothes Triathlon Club and Paralympics T46 marathon runner Derek Rae.

Junior/Youth Team – winner Flyers Trampoline Club, multiple medallists at three Inter Regional Challenge Cup qualifying competitions; runners-up Enigma Gymnastics Club display team and East Fife Girls and Women’s Football Club U16s.

Junior – winner Niamh Haig, a Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club member who competed in her first British qualifier; runners-up Serena Bianconcini of Sarah Hendry School of Dance and Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club’s Brodie Kay.

Disability – winner Stuart Padley, who landed an archery silver medal when representing Great Britain at the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague, The Netherlands; runners-up Auchmuty High School pupil Ruby McDonald and Fife Athletics Club runner Ben Sandilands.

Niamh Haig with Junior Personality award

Coach - winner Lynn Simpson, the Flyers Trampoline Club head coach whose athletes have won 50 medals at Scottish, British and international levels; runners-up Steven Wishart of Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club and Stuart Lee of Glenrothes Strollers.

Active Schools Youth Volunteer – winner Abi Morrison, she is undertaking the Saltire Awards and has totalled 100 hours this academic year in guiding young people into sport; runners-up Jack Penman and Caitlin McFall.

Garry Innes Memorial Shield – winner Michael Mellon who captained Team Scotland at the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Cup.

Personality of the Year Erin Taylor was unable to attend the awards

Senior winner Gordon Moodie (left) gets his prize

Disability winner Stuart Padley