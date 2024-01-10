Time is fast running out to vote for your favourites who are up for gongs in this spring’s Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards.

Last year's Sports Personality winner Erin Taylor has been nominated again for March showpiece

By this Friday, January 12, you must submit your nominations to receive prizes in the Junior; Youth; Senior; Disability; Coach; Junior/Youth Team; Team; Service to Sport and Club categories, which will be handed out during the upcoming ceremony at Fife College on Thursday, March 7.

The awards - which cover achievements in 2023 - are now into their 14th year after last year’s hugely successful return following a pandemic-enforced break.

On that occasion, Kirkcaldy’s Erin Taylor – a member of Fins Competitive Swim Club – landed the overall Sports Personality of the Year prize as well as the Youth award.

That came about after the former Balwearie High School pupil, now 18, had a wonderful 2022 which saw her ranked second for 100m and 200m breaststroke in Scotland, sixth for 100m in Britain and seventh for 200m, as well as qualifying for the sport’s British age-group championships and finishing fourth for 100m breaststroke, only narrowly missing out on a bronze medal.

Although injury blighted some of Erin's 2023 campaign, she recorded a 200m butterfly PB at last month’s Scottish National Short Course and Open in Edinburgh to top the 18-year-old girls’ Scottish rankings and is up for nomination at Fife College once again.

The winners will not be revealed until the big night in the atrium of the St Brycedale campus - the event’s home since its launch in 2008.

The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes.

The awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it.

Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.