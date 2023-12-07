With the deadline of Friday, January 12 to nominate your favourite local sporting stars fast approaching, the organiser of next spring’s Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards has announced that there will be a brand new prize category to vote on.

The prizes handed out at last year's Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards (Pic Cranston Imagery)

Dawn Blair told the Fife Free Press that the existing junior; youth; senior; disability; coach; junior/youth team; team and service to sport prizes will for the first time be supplemented by a club award during the upcoming ceremony at on Thursday, March 7.

"It is the first time the club award has been part of the ceremony,” Blair said. “We are trying to broaden the scope of nominations for the awards.

"It’s all very elitist honouring teams for what they’ve won, what they’ve been amazing at.

"But the club award is supposed to be a bit more inclusive. So it’s more about recognising the development of your club.

"Have you increased participation? Have you doubled your numbers? What else have you done to expand your club or involve more people?

"Have you inroduced new incentives this year? It’s just trying to get clubs to think out the box a bit more.

"If people don’t think their club fits in the team nomination category, maybe they could nominate it for the club award instead.

"We need more nominations for every single category. They are all under subscribed at the moment.”

The awards - which cover achievements in 2023 - are now into their 14th year after last year’s hugely successful return following a pandemic-enforced break.

The winners will not be revealed until the big night in the atrium of the St Brycedale campus - the event’s home since its launch in 2008.

The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes.

The awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it.

Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.