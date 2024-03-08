Sports Personality winner Ruby McDonald (Pics by Mike Dooley Photography)

McDonald’s wonderful 2023 saw her championing opportunity for all young people to take part in these sports plus para football with the Glenrothes Strollers.

Winner of the Police Scotland, Fife Division, Junior Award was Elyse Milne of Dardas Diamonds, which runs classes in baton twirling and acrobatic arts.

Milne, who got her prize from Chief Inspector Tom Brown, is a Scottish champion who has also won the Celtic Cup, Team and Group title, British National, British Open and European Cup.

Elyse Milne, Junior Personality winner

The MacGregor Solicitors Youth prize was landed by Flyers Trampoline Club star Leo Davidson, who became Scottish 17-21 years age group champion and Senior Men’s Scottish winner. Davidson received his prize from Willie MacGregor.

The Active Schools Youth Volunteer Award was presented by Liz Anderson to Caitlin Dale, who supports her fellow peers and younger pupils to deliver extra-curricular clubs including S1-6 dodgeball, P6-7 netball clubs and P1-3 physical literacy clubs.

The Junior/Youth Team prize was handed over by Alistair McCabe to Flyers Trampoline Club, which won 59 medals at top team events last year.

Receiving the Fife Shopmobility Disability Award from Councillor Judy Hamilton was Ben Sandilands, who became world T20 1500m champion in Paris last July.

Club of the Year Enigma Gymnastics

Senior award winner was motorsport star Gordon Moodie, who wasn't in attendance. A 2023 highlight was reaching 500 Brisca Formula II stock car final wins.

Receiving the Team prize from George MacDonald was Windygates Bowling Club president Bruce McCall, on behalf of the Men’s Fours side who won at the Scottish Fours National Championships.

Oliver Twistz Coach of the Year Jade Tullis, of Fife Gymnastics Club, led one of her gymnasts to qualify for the Scotland team which won a first silver medal at the British finals.

Services to School Sports Award winner Ryan Cassidy, who got his prize from Liz Anderson, was recognised for his outstanding youth football coaching.

Sports Personality runner-up Kristin Mackay

Gary Grieve from Scottish ClubSport presented the Service to Sport prize to Duncan Simpson, who led Glenrothes Amateur Swimming Club to The George Donn Trophy for being the best club at the Fife Championships.

And the Alistair Robertson Memorial Club of the Year was presented by Lindsay Robertson to Enigma Gymnastics Club, which offers incredible support to gymnasts of all abilities.

The evening was rounded off with a speech from Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman MBE, before the closing vote of thanks by Ken White, honorary president of Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council.