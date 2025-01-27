Kirkcaldy angler hooks into Newhaven win
Chris Horn was top rod in the first Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers pegged matches.
The Kirkcaldy-based fisherman totalled 23 fish for 533 points in the match at Newhaven in Edinburgh.
Horn, a Scotland international, won Zone 2 with Stevie Barratt (Edinburgh) second in the section with 17 fish for 381 points.
Two Edinburgh-based anglers were first and second in Zone 1. Gordon Lyall had 13 fish for 296 points and Stevie Souter 12 fish for 271 points.
Barrett landed the longest fish, a 55cm cod, and the next SFSA match is at Lunan Bay between Arbroath and Montrose on April 6.