Kirkcaldy angler skippers Scotland in major sea fishing event

Chris Horn, a member of the East Fife Shore Angling Club, looks to lead Scotland to a second straight gold medal when the Tartan Team defends the Home Nations Shore Angling Championship on Tayside on July 3 and 4.

Dundee angler David Cargill, who is also a member of the East Fife Shore Angling Club, has been confirmed in Scotland team.

Falkirk-based Ian Campbell, the retail manager of the Edinburgh Angling Centre and organiser of the popular Edinburgh Winter Shore Angling League, makes his debut and Mike Kyle from Midlothian returns to the team.

Bruce McLean from Stranraer completes the line-up. James Duncan from Montrose, who also fishes with the East Fife club, is the team manager.

Mike Horn competing on Kirkcaldy Beach

Campbell (60) said: “I’ve been fishing since I was 11 and last year was the first I tried to qualify for the national team.”

He added: “Scotland won gold last year and it is a hard act to follow with world-class anglers against us, but we have a good team with experienced anglers in it.”

Mike Horn, who is president of the organisers, the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers, confirmed that venues are determined on the day, but are scheduled to be storm beaches in the Montrose/Arbroath area and the River Tay Estuary in Dundee.

Kirkcaldy-based Horn, whose son is captain of the team, said: “When wind and tide combine, it can be hard fishing.”

Frozen black lug, mackerel fillets and whole peeler crab will be supplied to all competitors and Kirkcaldy-based Horn added: “Teams will start arriving on Saturday, giving them practice on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“No fishing is allowed on the competition beaches on Tuesday. The opening ceremony will be held that day and the match is on Wednesday and Thursday from 10am with start times staggered for juniors, youth, ladies and men’s teams.