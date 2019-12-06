Kirkcaldy back in action as Stewart’s Melville make a rare visit

Stewart’s Melville will be making their first visit to Beveridge Park in nine years when they call for the reverse National 2 fixture against the Blues this Saturday (KO 3pm).

This game will follow a blank weekend for both clubs with their fixtures called off because of frozen pitches.

Kirkcaldy’s match away to Dumfries Saints was postponed after an early morning inspection which revealed a frost bound field.

To date the SRU have not revealed when these postponed games will be played.

The Inverleith side currently lie in fourth place in the National 2 table, three points behind leaders GHK and Kirkcaldy but with a game in hand.

When the clubs met in Edinburgh in mid September the home side deservedly won 19-12 on a day when the Blues butchered a whole host of scoring chances, running up unnecessary penalties and conceding careless breakaway scores.

Kirkcaldy have lost one other game since then and have tightened up in all departments, especially in defence.

This game should be another close encounter, in keeping with many other games between the clubs over the years.

Kirkcaldy will be without lock Connor Wood who is currently serving a five week ban after his sending off in the Falkirk game on 23 November.

Wood is the principal Kirkcaldy line-out man and his place will be hard to fill. Fortunately another second row man Stuart Porter is available for selection once more and he may be partnered in the middle of the scrum by Rhys Bonner if the latter has recovered from his own injury problems.

In the back line Thomas Glendinning, who has missed the last four games because of injuries and calls from the Glasgow Warriors to whom he is attached, should be available again to slot into the side. However there is real competition for places in most departments in the team and it will be up to Head coach Quintan Sanft to make the final call on the line-up.

Like the 1st XV, Kirkcaldy seconds game away to their Falkirk counterparts fell victim to the frost.

There are no league game in Midlands 2 scheduled for this week on account of the playing of the Caledonia Cup final.