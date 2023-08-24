Kirkcaldy businessman hails 'amazing' horse after six wins in a row

Alex Penman, 72, a retired Kirkcaldy businessman, witnessed Born Famous’s latest success when the evens favourite, trained by Iain Jardine and ridden by Harry Cobden, prevailed by three-quarters of a length from second-placed Malangen in the two-mile four furlongs 5.06pm perthlodge.co.uk Handicap Hurdle at Perth Racecourse last Saturday.

Mr Penman said: "This horse is amazing. There’s not many horses can win six in a row. I’ve owned loads of horses over many years but this filly is a star. She’s the best I’ve had.

"I still get a great buzz out of watching my horses win, especially in Born Famous’ last two races. In both, she was right at the back – she was 100 yards back in her second last win at Market Rasen in the Summer Plate – but come through to win.

Born Famous owner Alex Penman (middle) with friends Elliot Black, Stewart Turpie, Jim Campbell and Allistar Hope at Perth Racecourse on Saturday

"On Saturday at Perth she was giving the rest plenty as well. She was sixth coming over the last fence but came through to win. She has some turn of speed at the end.

“The distance was just on the shorter side for us to be fair at two-and-a-half miles. We really need three miles.

"Born Famous’ trainer Iain Jardine is a top bloke I get on very well with and his wife to be, Val Renwick, has been with the horse all the time. We’ll probably be going for win number seven at the end of September in a three-mile race again up at Perth, their last meeting of the season. Obviously the horse is going to be great for breeding stock as well.”

In a fantastic 2023 for Born Famous, she initially won at Perth twice, and Aintree when ridden by Conor O’Farrell, whose subsequent injury meant that Sean Bowen piloted a victory at Perth before Cobden’s recent pair of Perth successes on her.

Mr Penman only acquired Born Famous in April – she has won all six races since then – with trainer Jardine having sourced the filly before purchasing her from a stud in Ireland where they’d previously got Glen Ava, a horse with four wins in 16.