Kirkcaldy clubs to get share of Covid-19 funding

Raith will receive a cash boost from the Scottish Government. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

They will take a cut from a £2.55m package to help combat losses incurred during Covid-19 restrictions as two of the five sports which will benefit.

Football is the biggest beneficiary with £1.79m, whilst Ice hockey is entitled to £350,000.

Horse racing will receive £265,000, rugby £125,000 and basketball £20,000.

Ice Hockey has been allocated £350,000. (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

The funding comes from the £5m for sport which was announced on January 5.

Sports Minister Maree Todd said: “These sports clubs are at the heart of their communities, but many of them have suffered real hardships as the necessary Covid-19 lockdown restrictions meant attendances were heavily restricted.

"This funding will help to ensure clubs are able to bridge the gap in revenue, as spectators return safely to sports events in larger numbers when these restrictions are eased next week.

She added: “This Government has pledged to provide funding to support organisations affected by the necessary measures to keep us all safe and these allocations show we are doing this.”