Kirkcaldy confident ahead of trip to ‘awkward’ GHK

After their comprehensive win against Whitecraigs last Saturday, Kirkcaldy will travel to Glasgow this week in confident mood for their meeting with GHK.

In the first two games of the season against Dumfries and Stewart’s Melville the Blues showed their potential but came away only with losing bonus points.

This time they fired on all cylinders.

In the Whitecraigs game all units in the team worked well as they ran in eight tries and conceding just two.

In and out of the first team last season winger Owen Bonner looks to have cemented his place with his three try-scoring efforts while Timmy Kennedy also scored three for the seconds and he has staked a claim for first XV duty.

Regular flankers for the past few seasons Rhys Bonner and Dayle Turner are still out of action.

It was thought that Turner’s return might be imminent but he has required further eye surgery.

Bonner is nearing full fitness but thinks he needs some second XV games before he makes his comeback.

GHK, strengthened by the acquisition of two recent Scotland international players in Jack Cuthbert and Kevin Bryce shocked Stewart’s Melville, conquerors of Kirkcaldy the week before, by a 44-19 and also ran up 44 points in their previous game.

Their only blemish came on the opening day of the season with a narrow 40-36 loss at Hamilton.

Kirkcaldy have always found GHK awkward opponents. Even in the promotion season they struggled to a 38-32 win at Beveridge Park while the Glasgow team won the corresponding game the year before that.

This time round the Blues will do well if they return with the full five points from Old Anniesland, a venue where they have only won once before.

Kirkcaldy seconds had a resounding away win over newly promoted Rosyth Sharks last week but again sit out this weekend with the other teams in their league involved in the Caledonia Shield.