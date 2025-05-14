Kirkcaldy & Dysart: Scott Dunn treble downs Blackburn United

K & D's Scott Dunn celebrates his winning goal v Blackburn United (Pics Julie Russell)

On a blisteringly hot day, Kirkcaldy & Dysart’s final home East of Scotland Football League first division match of season 2024-’25 ended in a 3-2 victory over Blackburn United at the Bodywyse Autocare Park last Saturday.

But it was the visitors who made an early breakthrough after just five minutes when Andrew Jones danced past his marker before cleverly lifting the ball over the advancing Dion Gear into the bottom corner.

Conrad Courts’ hosts were quick to respond and got the chance to equalise just four minutes later when Kieran Dall was brought down for a penalty after skilfully cutting in between two defenders in the corner of the box. Up stepped Scott Dunn to send keeper Ashley the wrong way and level the scoring.

The second K & D goal arrived on 25 minutes when Darren Ormiston’s driven cross from the right was met by Jack O'Donnell, whose sliced shot found Dunn and the big striker scrambled the ball over the line for his 20th goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Dion Gear punches clear for K & D v Blackburn United

A back post Blackburn corner on 54 minutes was met by Maguire but his powerful header struck the back of Ramsay Sigdel’s head and was deflected wide.

The equaliser arrived after 60 minutes when some untidy defending in the home box saw the ball fall to Daryl Meikle a few yards out and he hit the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

K & D came back into the game and Jack O'Donnell turned his marker in the box and his driven shot looked like a goal all the way but was somehow saved on the line and cleared by defender McClung.

From the resultant breakaway, Blackburn’s McDowell lobbed over Gear but the effort went wide.

The decisive goal arrived on the 78 minutes when Dunn slammed home his hat-trick from the penalty spot after the prolific forward had been fouled in the area.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart, sixth in the table with 45 points from 29 matches, are playing a home league cup quarter-final against Edinburgh College tonight (Wednesday), kick-off 7pm, with a home semi-final against EoS Premier League outfit Hill of Beath Hawthorn awaiting the winners.

K & D end their league campaign at Heriot-Watt University this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.