Kirkcaldy enter promotion mix with sixth win in a row

Kirkcaldy 26 Preston Lodge 18

The Blues had to use every ounce of their resources to overcome a competent Preston Lodge side which barely deserved to finish the game without a single league point.

Kirkcaldy made the most of a strong start which produced a Steve Milne try converted by Craig Letham and although buffeted throughout the game by gales of PL attacks, they just managed to hold onto this advantage.

This success means that Kirkcaldy have now win six consecutive games, which places them in a handy third place in the table, just a point behind second place GHK and three behind leaders Dumfries Saints who unexpectedly lost to Peebles on Saturday.

After taking that early lead, the Blues then faced a barrage of PL pressure from which they were fortunate to escape by only conceding a penalty kicked by Paul Glynn.

Play for some time continued in the Kirkcaldy half with some excellent PL handling foiled by keen Kirkcaldy defence.

The score remained at 7-3 for over 20 minutes until the Blues made an attacking move to the PL line.

After being rebuffed they were awarded a penalty close in.

Quick-thinking, they tapped and prop Danny Jennings charged over for a second try. Lethan's easy conversion made it 14-3.

The remainder of the first half was mainly spent in or around the Kirkcaldy 22 as PL attackers tried to outwit commanding Kirkaldy defence.

Eventually, in the last play before half-time, the visitors had success with a Ben Pickles try converted by Glynn which left the score at 14-10 in favour of the home side.

PL resumed in the same aggressive mode and another Glynn penalty redcued the Kirkcaldy lead to a single point. At this stage there was little sign that they could do much to protect that tiny lead.

However, all was not lost when the powerful Rhys Bonner burst into the game in the 53rd minute, barrelling would-be tacklers out of the way as he went tot he line, touching down close to the posts, giving Letham an easy conversion.

PL made a mess of the re-start kick with the ball not travelling over the 10 metre line.

The Blues briefly continued to hold sway but PL were by no means out of it.

They were moving the ball well whenever in possession and every Kirkcaldy transgression punished.

In the 66th minute this pressure paid off with a converted Jack Pollard try, narrowly the Kirkcaldy lead once more to a flimsy three points.

As has been shown in other games this season there is a steel at the base of this Kirkcaldy team and they were prepared to give everything in defence of this lead.

With four minutes left captain Josh Laird burst into space for the decisive try, also bonus point, which settled the game.

This game showed that the Blues are definite promotion contenders and now face two testing consecutive away games in Falkirk and Dumfries with some confidence, especially as some squad members are on the cusp of returning from injury.

Kirkcaldy: F Smith, A Brooks, C Littlejohn, J Laird, T Kennedy, C Letham, G McKenzie, D Jennings, G Wallace, M Salt, C Wood, J Pow, R Bonner, K Mitchell, S Milne. Replacements: G Queen, C Hamilton, G Shields, S McKervall.

Referee: Alex Obeja

Star Check: 3 Connor Wood, 2 Rhys Bonner, 1 Steve Milne

Cumulative: 13 Josh Laird; 11 Jacob Ramsay; 10 Thomas Glendinning; 8 Connor Wood; 7 Rhys Bonner; 5 Danny Jennings, Marcus Salt; 3 Timmy Kennedy, Stuart Porter, Steve Milne; 2 Chris Mann; 1 Se Evans, Sean McKervall, Craig Letham.