Kirkcaldy gymnast Emily Bremner in Commonwealth Games squad

Emily Bremner

She will be part of the women’s artistic team competing in the Birmingham Arena, along with a host of other stars from competing countries.

Bremner has endured a tough qualification period, overcoming injury to be part of the team – an incredible achievement built up over the last 15 years of training and dedication to her sport.

She started in Kirkcaldy before moving to Dunfermline, then joined her current club, Dundee GC2K, six years ago, all alongside her studies at Strathallan Primary, Balwearie High School and, currently, mid course at university.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bremner is on her fifth focus camp with the team and will move into the athletes village at the end of the current camp in south Essex.

The team will consist of four gymnasts, initially competing on the all-round day on Saturday, July 30.

Team Scotland will come up against Olympic medalists and previous Commonwealth winners.

It’s a really exciting time for Bremner and her family, and recognition for her current coach in Dundee, Bea Petersen, who has supported since the club move.

Bremner is absolutely delighted to be part of Team Scotland and looking forward to being part of the whole experience.

Last November, she made history by becoming the first home-based Scottish women’s artistic gymnast to win the title of All Around Champion at the Northern European Championships in Cardiff.

It was an astonishing achievement to deliver the title in a challenging competition, with 12 countries represented by gymnasts from their national squads.

Bremner was part of the Scottish team taking part in the annual event, which has been part of the competition calendar for the last 20 years.

Her performance in the afternoon rotation squeezed her past two English gymnasts who had led the competition from the morning round.