Kirkcaldy Half Marathon route map revealed as countdown begins

Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon has started the countdown to the big day.

The town’s first long distance race in 30 years takes place on Sunday, August 25, and it is completely sold out.

All 1200 places have been snapped up after the event caught the interest of the running community.

The first 500 place were filled within days of entries opening, and the field gradually extended to the maximum of 1200.

This week, organisers unveiled the route map which takes in Beveridge Park, Dunnikier Park, Ravenscraig Park, Fife Coastal Path, and Dysart Harbour before heading towards the town’s waterfront.

The race has sparked a boom in running too with many first-timers now pounding the streets in training.

Most entrants are not affiliated to any clubs – some 767 are unattached – while men outnumber women 661 to 535.

Almost one third of the runners come from Kirkcaldy.

Councillor Alistair Cameron, part of the organising team, said: “We know a lot of people are taking part in a half marathon for the very first time.

“And, for a lot of people, this is their first serious, long distance event – that’s fantastic.

“Folk are starting to notice more people out running at nights and weekends, and that’s people in training for the race – it can be a four to five-month training schedule to get youerself ready to take part in a half marathon.

“I don’t think there has been a single event in Kirkcaldy which has done so much for health, fitness, and well being.

“Our hope is they will con tinue after the race.”

Event organisers have also launched an appeal for volunteers to be part of the big day – and ensure it all goes smoothly.

The route will need a number of road closures which require to be manned as well as water stations and special cheer zones to give the runners a boost as they pass.

Anyone aged 17 or over can be a volunteer.

Rebecca Reader, who is part of the organising team, explained: “We have jobs for everyone on the day!

“There are a huge number of roles to be filled, and we have been encouraged to hear from people who have been marshals at other events and whose knowledge will be invaluable on the day – but we want to hear from as many people as possible.

“We have 60 volunteers signed up so far, and our target is 100.”

The event has secured sponsorship and support from a number of businesses across town.

The Kirkcaldy Centre – formerly The Postings – is the main sponsor, while Linktown Local are the official water suppliers.

Backing has also come from Kirkcaldy4All to help ensure theadministration runs smoothly.

Added Cllr Cameron: “We could have filled all the sponsorship opportunities more than once over such was the demand, which is fantastic.

“We are delighted to have all our backers on board.”