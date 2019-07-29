Kirkcaldy ice hockey coach 'proud and honoured' after GB U20 appointment

Kirkcaldy-born Martin Grubb has been appointed head coach of the Great Britain U20 ice hockey team.

The former Fife Flyers assistant steps up from his position as coach of GB U18s, with ex-Edinburgh Capitals coach Richard Hartmann continuing as U20s assistant.

In addition, current Coventy Blaze assistant coach Dayle Keen has also been drafted into the GB U20s coaching team.

Grubb, who is also the head coach at NIHL side Solway Sharks, said: "I’m am very proud and honoured to be able to represent Great Britain again and lead the under-20s team this season.

"There is a talented group of players at that age and I have been able to coach the majority of them at some point in their GB careers, so it will be exciting to work with that group and there will be some difficult decisions as we work towards selecting a team.

"I have a solid base to build on with the excellent work done by Slava (Koulikov) and Aaron (Nell) - and we will be trying to better the bronze medal win from last season.

"I am looking forward to working with Richard and Dayle - and I am sure they will do a good job.

"I would like thank Tony Hand and Ice Hockey UK for allowing me the opportunity to continue working with these players in the GB program."