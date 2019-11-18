Kirkcaldy ice skaters produce performances to be proud of

Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club attended a competition in Aberdeen with 36 skaters representing it.

The children have competed throughout the year up and down the country.

All have progressed to attain higher levels and have brought many medals and achievements to Kirkcaldy.

The Aberdeen Open was the last competition of the year with skaters ranging in age from seven to 17 and skating from beginner level through to advanced.

For six of the Kirkcaldy skaters it was their first time attending an open competition.

A club spokesman said: “They all skated well and can’t wait for the next season to begin.”

The club had great success with seven medalists in all different categories.

In Beginner age seven and under Ruby Carson was second.

In Beginner age 8 Niamh Haig finished first.

In Level 2 Megan Pekkarinen was first, while Douglas Gould took gold in Level 6/7 men.

In Basic Novice 13 & under Hannah Robertson was third, while Arcadia Ward was first in the Advanced Novice Short category, as well as claiming a silver in the Advanced Novice Free.

The club spokesman added: “It’s been the most successful year, we are very proud of them all for their hard work and dedication.

“Our skaters are now home ready to start programmes for next year and continue to rehearse for our annual Christmas show.”