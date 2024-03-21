Delighted Mika Bosphore-Ward with club coach Robert Murphy

Bosphore-Ward achieved a first place in Silver Men II Free (and second overall in Silver Men Free) and first in Silver II Artistic (and also first overall in Silver Artistic.

His Kirkcaldy clubmate Annabel Mansell achieved first place in Bronze II Women Free skating (and third overall in Bronze Women Free), as well as a second spot in Bronze II Women Artistic.

Catherine Shortridge took home a third place in Pre-Bronze Women Free skating and Anna Buckles managed a great seventh place finish in Pre-Bronze Women I, one of the most contested categories.

Mika Bosphore-Ward landed three golds and a silver

In ice dance, Cat and Brian Shortridge claimed a third place finish in Pre-Bronze Pattern Dance.

Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club head coach Jackie Coubrough told the Fife Free Press: “It’s the best that our club has ever done in the adult category at that competition.

"Mika has got a huge personality and all the adult members are very dedicated.

"We had one lady – Anna Buckles – with a baby and a toddler and she was bringing them in a car with the pram for early morning training.

Married couple Brian and Cat Shortridge took bronze

"So it just shows you the high level in which they enjoy the sport and how dedicated they are.

“They all train in Kirkcaldy three times a week.

“I was just delighted to have adults out competing and representing Kirkcaldy because it raises our profile.

"They compete abroad as well. They were in Italy at the World Games before they competed at Sheffield and they are going to Oberstdorf (in Germany) in May when again they represent Kirkcaldy. So it’s good to have that profile.”

Annabel Mansell at Sheffield rink

This month's success for the Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club adults follows on from club youth members’ fine displays when competing against top stars from throughout the UK at February’s Blackburn Open.