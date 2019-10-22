Kirkcaldy Kestrels all at sea against Paisley Pirates

Kirkcaldy Kestrels 3 Paisley Pirates 6

Kirkcaldy Kestrels suffered a league home defeat on Sunday evening, going down 6-3 to the Paisley Pirates.

It was a nightmare start for the Kestrels, just 43 seconds in Paisley capitalised on a defensive mix-up to open the scoring.

There wasn’t even four minutes on the clock when Paisley added their second, Martin Guy finishing off a good move to send the Pirates two clear.

Kestrels managed to work their way back into the game though, and an Iain Quinn strike reduced the deficit before the period break.

It was to be the first minute of period two however when Pirates stretched their lead again, former Kestrel Conor Duncan scoring on his return to Fife Ice Arena.

A crazy two minute spell from Kestrels saw Paisley hit the net three times midway through the period, and ultimately left Kestrels with a mountain to climb.

Chris Wands did gave his side hope with a powerplay goal before the second period buzzer, but at 6-2 down it looked a long road back in period three.

To their credit, Kestrels got on the board early in the third, former Fife Flyer Allan Anderson tipped home a Tommy Muir effort on the powerplay.

That was to conclude the scoring in the game, however, as Kestrels, although not conceding, couldn’t find another way past the Pirates defence.

The Fife Arms Man of the Match award went to Iain Quinn following his impressive performance.

Kestrels now head over the Tay to take on the Dundee Tigers this Sunday, before returning home to Kirkcaldy on November 3 to face the Dundee Comets.