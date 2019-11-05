Kirkcaldy Kestrels edge nine-goal thriller to get first league win

Kirkcaldy Kestrels 5 Dundee Comets 4 (OT)

The DW Recruit Kirkcaldy Kestrels got off the mark in their league campaign on Sunday against the Dundee Comets in the most dramatic fashion.

A nine-goal thriller finally ended 34 seconds into overtime when Scott Jamieson unleashed an unstoppable shot high into the Comets’ net to bag his side the extra point.

Early on it was looking good for the Kestrels against a short-benched Comets side, Jamieson providing the only goal of period one to give the Kestrels the lead.

The crowd were on their feet for the second goal of the night as young Finlay King, son of former Fife Flyer Steven, notched up his first ever goal.

While Finlay collected the puck for his feat, Kestrels were in control at 2-0.

A crazy minute and a half period saw that scoreline evaporate.

Two goals from Comets forward Adam McNicoll and another from David Pokorny left both the Kestrels team and fans stunned.

It was Dundee who were to go in at the period two break 3-2 in front.

Things got worse at the start of period three when John Dolan added a fourth for Comets with 10 minutes remaining.

Kestrels did find their spark in the closing stages, however, Jamie Wilson getting the revival underway at 53:55 before Allan Anderson rounded off a beautiful move to equalise with just four minutes left.

There were penalties aplenty in the final few minutes, and with Kestrels on the powerplay they passed up a couple of chances to win the game with seconds to spare.

They started overtime on the powerplay and took just 34 seconds to seal the extra point thanks to Jamieson, who is on a two-way contract with Fife Flyers.

The win will come as a relief for the team who have been playing well in patches, but often just falling short in games.

The DW Recruit Kirkcaldy Kestrels next fixture at home is against the Dundee Tigers on Sunday, November 17.