Kirkcaldy Kestrels edged out by Dundee Comets in 15-goal thriller

Dundee Comets 8 Kirkcaldy Kestrels 7

It was a familiar story on Sunday evening as the Kirkcaldy Kestrels took the short trip across the Tay to take on the Dundee Comets in the Stuart Robertson Cup.

After the sides played out a 4-4 draw a couple of weeks ago, a tight affair was anticipated.

It certainly turned out that way early on, and a Scott Jamieson goal in the first period saw the Kestrels' get on the board, but they trailed the Comets 2-1 at the buzzer.

Steven Lynch and Allan Anderson bagged themselves goals in the second period, once again though the Comets' edged ahead to lead 5-3 at the period break.

What followed was a goal fest in period three, with both sides finishing their chances well.

Robbie Summers, Sean Cochraene, Jamie Wilson and a first goal of the season from ex-Fife Flyer Tommy Muir still wasn't enough as the Kestrels fell to a narrow 8-7 defeat.

Forward Andy Finlay, however, can see positives in the sides performances.

"Although we've not had the results that we've expected, there's no doubt that will come," he said.

"We've got a great bunch of boys, both youth and experience.

"If you look at the results recently, especially the defeats, there always seems to be one period where the games gets away from us.

"Part of that is down to fitness, so give us a few more games and some more weeks training and I'm sure we'll come good."

Kestrels will be looking for their first win of the season at the fifth attempt this Saturday when they host Aberdeen Lynx at Fife Ice Arena.